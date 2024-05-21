The Houston Food Bank is reaching out for volunteers to help following last week's deadly storm that moved across the Houston area.

Officials said additional helping hands are needed to help sort and pack product to deliver out to the community.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Individuals, including children, as well as groups are welcome to volunteer and registration can be done online for a shift.

The shifts are as follows:

8 a.m. until noon and 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday

6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Monday to Friday

9 a.m. until noon on Sundays.

Officials said there is a significant need for volunteers during the 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. shifts.

If you would like to register and see all available times, click here.