Houston storms: 23 Houston ISD campuses will be closed on Wednesday, May 22

The Houston Independent School District has released an update regarding campus closures due to last week's storms.

According to the school district, 23 Houston ISD campuses will be closed on Wednesday, May 22.

Those campuses include:

Benbrook Elementary

Black Middle School

Browning Elementary

Burrus Elementary

East Early College High School (campus closed for grades 9-11. Will open for grade 12 to take final exams)

Forest Brook Middle School

Furr High School

Harper DAEP

Harris RP Elementary

Harvard Elementary

Janowski Elementary

Marshall Middle School

Moreno Elementary

North Houston EC High School

Northline Elementary

Robinson Elementary

Roosevelt Elementary

Secondary DAEP

Sinclair Elementary

Sugar Grove Elementary

White M Elementary

Whittier Elementary

School officials said if your student’s campus is closed Wednesday, staff will be on hand at the school to distribute light meals to students between 7 and 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Campuses will also provide learning packets for students to complete at home if they are able.

All other Houston ISD campuses will be open. If your student's campus is not in the above list, it is open and will operate on its normal schedule on Wednesday, May 22.