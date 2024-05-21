Houston storms: 23 Houston ISD campuses will be closed on Wednesday, May 22
HOUSTON - The Houston Independent School District has released an update regarding campus closures due to last week's storms.
According to the school district, 23 Houston ISD campuses will be closed on Wednesday, May 22.
Those campuses include:
- Benbrook Elementary
- Black Middle School
- Browning Elementary
- Burrus Elementary
- East Early College High School (campus closed for grades 9-11. Will open for grade 12 to take final exams)
- Forest Brook Middle School
- Furr High School
- Harper DAEP
- Harris RP Elementary
- Harvard Elementary
- Janowski Elementary
- Marshall Middle School
- Moreno Elementary
- North Houston EC High School
- Northline Elementary
- Robinson Elementary
- Roosevelt Elementary
- Secondary DAEP
- Sinclair Elementary
- Sugar Grove Elementary
- White M Elementary
- Whittier Elementary
School officials said if your student’s campus is closed Wednesday, staff will be on hand at the school to distribute light meals to students between 7 and 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Campuses will also provide learning packets for students to complete at home if they are able.
All other Houston ISD campuses will be open. If your student's campus is not in the above list, it is open and will operate on its normal schedule on Wednesday, May 22.