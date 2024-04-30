As the Trinity River Authority continues to manage the water release, the volume stands at 98,262 cubic feet per second (cfs) at present, a slight decrease from the previous night. Despite this, water levels along the Trinity River and in low-lying areas remain elevated, with little anticipated drop in the near term.

SUGGESTED: EF-1 tornado touches down in Trinity County, causing damage and injuries

Walker County residents are urged to stay vigilant and informed, monitoring updates on the TRA website and local channels for further developments.

Road Closures: The latest report from Walker County OEM lists the following road closures as of 8:00 am, April 30, 2024:

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Precinct 2:

Davis Road

Precinct 3:

Thomas Lake Road before Sterling Island

Thomas Lake Road at Green Rich Shores

Brazil

Bear Creek

Deep River Plantation (all roads)

Precinct 4:

Dorrel Road

State Highways:

FM2989 at Falba Cemetery (road washed out completely, with a 25-foot drop off)

IH45 East Feeder Road at Bedias Creek

FM2989 at Bedias Creek

FM3478 at Trinity River Bridge

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Driving through high water is strongly discouraged, as roads and culverts submerged overnight may have become unstable or eroded.

While FM247 has reopened in Walker County, it remains closed in neighboring Madison County.