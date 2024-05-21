In the wake of last week's severe weather and flooding, Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received federal approval for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed during the storms.

"Due to recent severe weather and flooding that devastated communities across our state, impacted Texans will be able to apply for SNAP replacement benefits for food that was lost or destroyed during these devastating storms," said Governor Abbott. "Eligible Texans can apply for these benefits by dialing 2-1-1. I thank the Texas Health and Human Services Commission for working with our federal partners to ensure Texans have the resources they need to recover and move forward from these storms."

HHSC Deputy Executive Commissioner of Access and Eligibility Services Molly Regan emphasized the importance of these benefits, "The recent storms have affected so many families across the state. By providing these replacement food benefits, we will be able to give relief to those that need our help the most."

How to Apply for Replacement SNAP Benefits

SNAP recipients who lost food due to the storms that began on May 16 must apply for replacement benefits. Once approved, these benefits will be added to their Lone Star Cards within two business days.

Counties with Specific Deadline (June 17): SNAP recipients in Austin, Chambers, Colorado, Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, and Waller counties should apply by June 17.

How to Apply: Dial 211 and select Option 2.

Alternative Application Method: Download and Download and complete Form H1855 (Affidavit for Nonreceipt or Destroyed SNAP Benefits). Mail the completed form to Texas Health and Human Services Commission, P.O. Box 149027, Austin, TX 78714-9027, or fax it to 877-447-2839.

Other Counties: Recipients outside the specified counties can apply for replacement benefits in person at a local benefits office within 10 days of discovering their food was lost or destroyed.

Additional Support through WIC Program

Through May 31, 2024, the WIC program, administered by HHSC, will replace food and formula benefits lost during last week’s storms.

How to Access WIC Benefits: Visit Visit TexasWIC.org or call 800-942-3678 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and select Option 3).

Breastfeeding Assistance: WIC offers 24/7 support through its lactation hotline at 855-550-6667.

Crisis Counseling Available

HHSC is also offering crisis counseling for Texans affected by the disaster through local mental health authorities. To locate a local mental health authority, visit the Where Can I Find Services page.