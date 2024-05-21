As more than 100,000 local residents are waking up without power on Tuesday, federal assistance is now available in person.

FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell and her team are set up inside the Fonde Community Center at 110 Sabine Street. Crews will be available every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Crews will also be available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Sunday at the Spring Branch Family Development Center at 8575 Pitner Road.

The federal agency says anyone can meet with Disaster Survivor Assistance team members to see what help is available. Some may qualify for a $750 payment for essential items.

The counties where this assistance is available include Harris, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity and Walker.

If you are applying in person, FEMA is asking for you to bring certain pieces of information:

- Social Security Number

- Address of damaged property

- Description of damage

- Information about insurance coverage

- A current contact telephone number

- An address to receive mail

- Bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit of funds

If you cannot make it in person, affected people can apply by phone at 800-621-3362 as well as DisasterAssistance.gov.