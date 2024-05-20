Expand / Collapse search

Houston weather: School closures, delays for Tuesday, May 21

Published  May 20, 2024 4:25pm CDT
FOX 26 Houston

Houston - In the wake of a severe storm hitting Houston, numerous schools remain without power, resulting in the cancellation of classes.

Here is a current list:

CLOSED

  • Cypress-Fairbanks ISD
  • Spring Branch ISD
  • Lone Star College - Houston North Victory
  • Lone Star College - Westway Park Technology Center
  • Channelview ISD
  • Cy-Fair ISD (Final exams waived for 2024 seniors)
  • Galena Park ISD

This list will continue to be updated as we receive additional reports. 