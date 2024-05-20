Houston weather: School closures, delays for Tuesday, May 21
Houston - In the wake of a severe storm hitting Houston, numerous schools remain without power, resulting in the cancellation of classes.
Here is a current list:
CLOSED
- Cypress-Fairbanks ISD
- Spring Branch ISD
- Lone Star College - Houston North Victory
- Lone Star College - Westway Park Technology Center
- Channelview ISD
- Cy-Fair ISD (Final exams waived for 2024 seniors)
- Galena Park ISD
This list will continue to be updated as we receive additional reports.