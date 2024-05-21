Officer-involved shooting in Porter following traffic stop

An officer-involved shooting unfolded on American Yellowwood Place following a traffic stop incident in Porter this morning. According to reports, the altercation began when a Montgomery County Precinct 4 deputy initiated a routine traffic stop around 8:45 a.m. at Valley Ranch and Azalea.

Authorities say the situation escalated when a suspect inside the vehicle allegedly fired at the deputy before fleeing into a nearby subdivision. Law enforcement promptly responded, establishing a perimeter and utilizing drones to locate the suspect.

Shots were exchanged between the suspect and law enforcement officers, resulting in the suspect sustaining at least one gunshot wound.

Emergency services swiftly arrived at the scene, transporting the injured suspect to the hospital for medical treatment. No deputies were reported injured during the shooting.

The incident prompted a significant law enforcement presence at the 21100 block of American Yellowwood Place with multiple agencies collaborating to manage the situation. Authorities are urging everyone to avoid the area as they investigate.