River Flood Warning
until SUN 11:30 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:25 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:13 AM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:50 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 7:50 PM CDT until THU 2:00 AM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County
Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County

Houston weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for counties north of Houston

Published  May 1, 2024 8:08pm CDT
Severe Weather
HOUSTON - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several counties north of the Houston metro area. 

The watch includes the following counties: Colorado, Grimes, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, and Washington until 2 a.m. Thursday morning. 

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are possible for severe weather, including damaging wind and large hail, in the watch area. 

