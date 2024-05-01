Houston weather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for counties north of Houston

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several counties north of the Houston metro area.

The watch includes the following counties: Colorado, Grimes, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, and Washington until 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are possible for severe weather, including damaging wind and large hail, in the watch area.

