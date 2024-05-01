Expand / Collapse search
Teenager injured after tree crashes into Spring home

Published  May 1, 2024 7:56pm CDT
SPRING, Texas - A teenager was taken to urgent care after a huge tree crashed into a home in Spring on Tuesday evening. 

According to the Spring Fire Department, the incident occurred on Low Ridge Road in the Postwood subdivision. 

The family said the huge tree crashed through their roof and they smelled smoke. 

Authorities said they quickly arrived and found there was no fire. 

The teenager was taken as a precaution. 