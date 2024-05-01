Palston Bend shooting: Suspect killed in deputy-involved shooting, authorities on scene

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is on the scene investigating following a deadly deputy-involved shooting on Tuesday evening.

Details are limited, but authorities said the shooting occurred on the 3200 block of Palston Bend Lane around 7:15 p.m.

Authorities said a suspect was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials said no deputies were injured.

No other details have been released by authorities.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.