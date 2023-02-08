Seabrook residents are locked into a heated battle with CenterPoint energy over a substation that's set to be built in their community.

A 60 foot CenterPoint Substation is set to be built in the Red Oaks Acres Subdivision.

SUGGESTED: State agency that oversees Texas power grid needs more money to do its job, Sunset Commission finds

"We're a small neighborhood, one way in one way out, and we think it's intrusive, and it's going to affect our property values," said resident Jose Cervantes.

Cervantes is part of a neighborhood committee put in place to negotiate with CenterPoint. On Wednesday, that committee along with other concerned residents voiced their concerns, they say this substation will mean tearing down trees impacting wildlife and property value. They're also concerned about electric magnetic fields, and the toll this will take on their health and safety.

"Why next to a house, why inside a neighborhood?" Cervantes asked.

He added that Harris County even offered CenterPoint other locations for this project.

"They rejected that; they rejected many land swap options," said Cervantes.

The last meeting to discuss the substation was on January 11, but when FOX 26 showed up CenterPoint Representative Carlton Porter, walked out of the meeting.

However, Porter stayed at Wednesday's meeting and answered questions from the committee.

"Unfortunately, at the last meeting, there was a misunderstanding about the format of the meeting," Porter said as he addressed residents.

LATEST HOUSTON-AREA NEWS

Porter refused to take any questions from the media afterward.

CenterPoint says the property this substation will be built on has been owned by them since the 1960s. They say a significant demand for energy in Seabrook is the reason for these plans, and that it will benefit residents in the city. However, the residents just want them to pick a different location.

"You may own the land, but you can't do whatever you want. I can't start a business in my neighborhood, and we're landowners too," one resident said.

A rep from CenterPoint said that construction is slated to start as early as May 2023. The residents say they plan to keep fighting for their community. They're hoping politicians, like Governor Abbott, are paying attention and will step in to help. They also plan on pulling in legal representation.