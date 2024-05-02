FOX 26 has learned that Tony Earls, who was indicted in connection with the death of 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez, has been arrested.

Court records said Earls was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

Alvarez was killed during an incident on February 14, 2022, that involved Earls.

Earls had been previously cleared by a Harris County jury five months after the shooting.

However, new evidence uncovered by an FBI firearms expert two years later, compelled prosecutors to take the extraordinary step of "re-presenting" the case.

As a result, Earls was indicted for murder.

Earls is expected to appear in court on Thursday evening.

This is a developing news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.