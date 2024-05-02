Arlene Alvarez shooting: Suspect indicted in connection to her death now behind bars, court records say
HOUSTON - FOX 26 has learned that Tony Earls, who was indicted in connection with the death of 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez, has been arrested.
Court records said Earls was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Arlene Alvarez shooting death: Tony Earls Jr. indicted for murder
Alvarez was killed during an incident on February 14, 2022, that involved Earls.
Earls had been previously cleared by a Harris County jury five months after the shooting.
However, new evidence uncovered by an FBI firearms expert two years later, compelled prosecutors to take the extraordinary step of "re-presenting" the case.
As a result, Earls was indicted for murder.
Earls is expected to appear in court on Thursday evening.
This is a developing news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.