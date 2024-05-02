Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 8:06 AM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
17
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:34 PM CDT until MON 9:00 AM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:00 PM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:34 PM CDT until MON 1:40 AM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until MON 3:21 AM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 5:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from THU 2:14 PM CDT until THU 9:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 AM CDT, Harris County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:21 PM CDT until SAT 11:48 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:30 AM CDT until SUN 2:30 AM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:45 PM CDT, Harris County
Flood Warning
from THU 5:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT, Grimes County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Grimes County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
Flood Warning
from THU 5:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Chambers County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County

Arlene Alvarez shooting: Suspect indicted in connection to her death now behind bars, court records say

By
Updated  May 2, 2024 5:00pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - FOX 26 has learned that Tony Earls, who was indicted in connection with the death of 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez, has been arrested. 

Court records said Earls was arrested on Wednesday afternoon. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Arlene Alvarez shooting death: Tony Earls Jr. indicted for murder

Alvarez was killed during an incident on February 14, 2022, that involved Earls. 

Earls had been previously cleared by a Harris County jury five months after the shooting. 

Alvarez - Earls

However, new evidence uncovered by an FBI firearms expert two years later, compelled prosecutors to take the extraordinary step of "re-presenting" the case. 

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

As a result, Earls was indicted for murder. 

Earls is expected to appear in court on Thursday evening. 

This is a developing news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 