A man who was previously no-billed in the fatal shooting of 9-year-old Arlene Alvarez has now been indicted by a grand jury for murder, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday.

In 2022, Tony Earls Jr. was charged with aggravated assault, but he was released after a grand jury declined to indict him. However, the district attorney says he has now been indicted for murder after a new grand jury examined the case.

"We have a duty to see that justice is done, and that meant asking a new grand jury to look at new evidence," Ogg said. "We have done everything possible to figure out exactly what happened that day to ensure that we get justice."

Police say Earls was the victim of a robbery at an ATM on the night of Feb. 14, 2022. After an unknown suspect robbed him at gunpoint, police say Earls shot at the robbery suspect as he ran away and then at a pickup truck he thought the suspect had gotten into.

Police say the pickup truck was not involved in the robbery, and instead an innocent family was inside. The nine-year-old girl was shot in the backseat.

Earlier this year, officials say, DA Ogg assigned special prosecutor Warren Diepraam to re-examine the case.

According to Diepraam, an FBI firearms expert was brought in to examine the physical evidence, take measurements at the scene and look at surveillance videos.

"The expert’s opinion is that Mr. Earls saw the robber run past the vehicle with Arlene Alvarez inside — the vehicle did not do anything to give Mr. Earls a justification to shoot into the passing vehicle," Diepraam said. "Mr. Earls had a clear line of sight, and obviously Mr. Alvarez did not stop and say to the robber, ‘Get in’ or anything like that."

Diepraam says Houston police have continued to investigate the case and collect evidence even after Earls was no-billed. Police are still searching for the man who robbed Earls.