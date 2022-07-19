Grand jury declines to indict robbery victim for deadly shooting of Arlene Alvarez

article

A Harris County grand jury has declined to indict Tony Earls in the deadly shooting of nine-year-old Arlene Alvarez, the district attorney's office says.

Police say Earls was the victim of a robbery and shot at a vehicle he thought the suspect had gotten into, but it was actually an innocent family’s pickup truck. The nine-year-old girl was shot in the backseat.

The DA’s office says the grand jurors were presented with all the evidence in the case and were asked to determine if there was sufficient evidence for a criminal charge. They declined to indict him on Tuesday.

The suspect in the initial robbery has not been identified.

"Our hearts go out to the Alvarez family because Arlene’s death is a tragedy that is unimaginable," Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. "We are focusing all of our efforts on finding the suspect who set this chain of events in motion and bringing him to justice."

The deadly shooting occurred around 9:45 p.m. on February 14 in the 2900 block of Woodridge Drive.

Police say Earls was at the ATM with his wife when someone walked up and robbed them.

According to police, Earls first shot at the robbery suspect, who was fleeing on foot. Police say he then shot at the pickup truck he thought the robbery suspect had gotten into.

A family of five, who were not involved in the robbery, were in the pickup truck. The girl in the backseat was shot. She was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Crime Stoppers of Houston will hold a press conference at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday to publicize a $25,000 donation from Houston businessman Tilman Fertitta to offer a reward for information leading to the arrest of the original robbery suspect. FOX 26 will live stream the press conference.