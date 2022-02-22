New video shows Houston robbery that ended in deadly shooting of 9-year-old girl

Houston police released new video of a robbery at an ATM that ended in the deadly shooting of 9-year-old girl last week.

Police say a victim of the ATM robbery shot at a pickup truck he believed belonged to the fleeing suspect, but was actually just an innocent family’s vehicle. Arlene Alvarez, 9, was shot in the back seat.

The robbery victim, Tony Earls, 41, was charged with aggravated assault – serious bodily injury for the shooting, but the robbery suspect remains at large.

RELATED: New video shows Houston robbery suspect whose victim shot, killed 9-year-old girl

According to police, Earls and his wife were at the ATM when someone walked up and robbed them.

The robbery suspect then fled the scene on foot and jumped over a fence at a nearby business.

Police say Earls first shot at the fleeing robbery suspect, and then he shot at a pickup truck he thought the robbery suspect had gotten into.

A family of five, who were not involved in the robbery, were in the pickup truck, and a 9-year-old girl in the back seat was shot.

Arlene Lynette Alvarez

RELATED: Attorney for family of 9-year-old killed after ATM robbery fires back accused shooter's self defense claims

Earls was arrested and charged for the shooting.

The robbery suspect remains at large. He is described as a Black male, about 6 feet tall, with a thick build and full eyelashes. He was wearing a ski mask and dark clothing. Police say he may be left-handed.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect in the surveillance video or on his whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Advertisement

RELATED: 9-year-old girl shot in unrelated vehicle during robbery dies