New video shows Houston robbery suspect whose victim shot, killed 9-year-old girl

Police released surveillance video of the suspect in a robbery at a Houston bank ATM that ended in the death of a 9-year-old girl.

According to police, the victim of that robbery shot at a pickup truck he believed belonged to the fleeing suspect, but was actually just an innocent family’s vehicle. Arlene Alvarez, 9, was shot in the back seat.

RELATED: Family members react after 9-year-old girl was fatally shot by robbery victim

The robbery victim has been charged in the deadly shooting, but the robbery suspect has still not been identified.

Arlene Lynette Alvarez

The deadly shooting occurred around 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Woodridge Drive.

Police say Tony Earls, 41, was at the ATM with his wife when someone walked up and robbed him.

According to police, Earls first shot at the robbery suspect, who was fleeing on foot. Police say he then shot at a pickup truck he thought the robbery suspect had gotten into.

RELATED: 9-year-old girl shot in unrelated vehicle during robbery dies

A family of five, who were not involved in the robbery, were in the pickup truck, and a 9-year-old girl in the back seat was shot.

Earls was arrested for the shooting and charged with aggravated assault – serious bodily injury.

RELATED: Suspected gunman says shooting was self-defense, offers prayers for 9-year-old victim's family

Tony Earls, 41, is charged with aggravated assault - serious bodily injury after allegedly shooting at a car he thought was involved in his robbery. An innocent family was in the car and a 9-year-old girl was shot.

The robbery suspect remains at large. He is described as a Black male with a thick build and full eyelashes.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect in the surveillance video or on his whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.