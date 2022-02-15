Robbery at Houston ATM ends with 9-year-old girl shot, police say

Houston police say shots were fired during a robbery at an ATM, and one of those bullets struck a 9-year-old girl who was riding in her family’s pickup truck.

The shooter is in custody and is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, police say.

The incident began around 9:43 p.m. Monday at a drive-thru bank ATM near the intersection of Woodridge and Winkler.

Police say a man was at the ATM with his wife when someone walked up and robbed him.

According to police, the man who was robbed first shot at the robbery suspect, who was fleeing on foot, and then at a pickup truck he thought the robbery suspect had gotten into.

Police say a family of five, who were not involved in the robbery, were in the pickup truck, and a 9-year-old girl in the backseat was shot.

The girl was taken to the hospital where she remains in critical condition on Tuesday morning.

The robbery suspect remains at large.

Police say the shooting suspect’s identity will be released later today once charges are finalized.

Anyone with information in the shooting or the robbery is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers.