The parents of a child who was found wandering alone on Tuesday morning have been located, authorities say.

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, the boy was found near Cypresswood Drive and Cypresswood Heights Drive in north Harris County by a woman who alerted authorities.

Photo: Harris County Pct. 4 Constables Office

The constable’s office shared a photo of the boy on social media shortly before 6:30 a.m. and asked for the public’s help to identify him and find his parents.

He was evaluated by EMS while deputies canvased a nearby neighborhood in hopes of locating his parents.

Just before 8:30 a.m., the constable’s office said the boy’s parents were located.