Shepherd ISD student passes away during open gym practice at high school

The Shepherd Independent School District announced that a student passed away during an open gym practice at the high school.

According to a statement, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening.

Officials said a student experienced a cardiac episode while practicing.

District officials said despite immediate efforts from first responders, they learned the student passed away.

"Our entire school community is deeply saddened by this loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with the student's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We extend our deepest sympathy and offer our support in any way we can."

School officials said extra counselors and support staff will be available on the high school campus for the remainder of the week.

Officials stated to reach out to one of these professionals if you or your child are in need of support or someone to talk to.

"We know that this news may be difficult to process, and we are here to support each other as we navigate through this tragedy. Let us come together as a community to lean on one another, offer comfort, and honor the memory of our beloved student."