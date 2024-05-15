Expand / Collapse search

Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles funneling money to Colorado charter schools accusations addressed

Published  May 15, 2024 11:00am CDT
Some are claiming corruption behind the scenes at the Houston Independent School District.

HOUSTON - Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles is accused of funneling Texas education tax dollars to a network of charter schools in Colorado that he founded.

According to Spectrum News Reporter Brett Shipp, Miles started three Third Future Schools in Colorado after leaving Dallas ISD in 2015, and then the charter network expanded to Texas with more schools starting in 2020.

Shipp stated that internal school records and a nationally recognized school rating agency indicate that the three Colorado schools have struggled with performance, enrollment, and finances. Shipp's report further stated that one of the Colorado schools was forced to close last summer, leaving the school with $5 million in unpaid bond debt.

Miles addressed those accusations in a statement sent to parents and school board members. That statement can be found below: 

State Rep. Ron Reynolds discusses Mike Miles

State Representative Ron Reynolds spoke with FOX 26's Sherman Desselle following a report from Spectrum News stating that Texas tax dollars were diverted out of state to charter schools that were founded by Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles.

Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles is under scrutiny as new allegations emerge, prompting calls for his resignation and an investigation into his past actions.

Miles was appointed by Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath last summer to lead Houston ISD after the state took over the district. Before his appointment, he had served as CEO of Third Future Schools, a network of public charter schools in Colorado, Texas, and Louisiana.