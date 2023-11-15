Houston Independent School District (HISD) Superintendent Mike Miles recently initiated a series of meetings to shed light on the district's advancement during the ongoing state takeover.

He also celebrated a significant development as the District Advisory Committee comprised of 60 members including parents, educators, and community advocates, voted to designate HISD as a District of Innovation on Tuesday night.

The District Advisory Committee's decision allows HISD to opt out of numerous state education codes, a move intended to foster innovative approaches tailored to the district's unique needs.

Miles hosted a meeting on Wednesday to discuss the progress made under the Destination 2035 improvement plan. During the session, videos showcased positive developments in various schools, including Kinder HSPVA, McReynolds High, Benbrook Elementary, Worthing Early College High, Benavidez Elementary, Stevenson Middle School, and Bellaire High.

In his address, Superintendent Miles emphasized the hard work behind the improvements, stating, "This is not magic. We need to let the community know that, too. These are great leaders, but it's also hard, hard work."

If approved by the board in December, DOI could facilitate an earlier start to the school year by adding more instruction days. Additionally, the designation could permit the hiring of uncertified teachers. Superintendent Miles believes that this distinction, already granted to nearly 1,000 other districts in the state, could contribute to academic improvement aligned with statewide standards.

Despite these positive developments, the superintendent faced opposition from some parents and teachers who traveled to Austin to voice their concerns about the state takeover. Karina Quesada, a former DAC member, questioned the exemptions sought under the DOI, particularly regarding the certification of bilingual and special education teachers. Several other parents and teachers, some moved to tears, expressed to SBOE that many children are struggling in underserved schools to adapt to the learning plans and methods implemented this year.

State Education Commissioner Mike Morath also attended Wednesday's meeting but left the room before public comment.

In response, Superintendent Miles affirmed his commitment to focusing on the positive aspects of the district's progress and addressing genuine concerns.

Miles acknowledged the ongoing criticism but noted, "When you have the same people saying the same thing every month without much information. Without much inquiry into what's actually happening. It's not that we dismiss it, but it certainly is going to be discounted."

The final decision on the District of Innovation designation rests with the board, with a vote scheduled for December.