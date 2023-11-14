Houston ISD another step closer to becoming District of Innovation

The Houston Independent School District is another step closer to becoming a District of Innovation.

During a meeting on Tuesday evening, the HISD Advisory Committee approved the plan that was presented to them.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Houston ISD releases draft plan to become District of Innovation

The vote was 41 in favor, 11 opposed, and seven not present.

In a statement to FOX 26, Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles said, "HISD is proving every day that it is a district of innovation. We have been demonstrating that since the beginning of this school year, as our teachers, principals, and other staff work hard to accelerate learning, help students catch up, and put them on a path to success in life. Tonight’s decision by the District Advisory Committee and the dedicated efforts of the District of Innovation Committee will allow us to build on that momentum. I am grateful to the members of our community who served on these committees and put students at the heart of their plan. With approval from the School Board, HISD will provide the additional school days our students need, design better ways to attract and retain highly effective teachers and expand opportunities for students to explore strong postsecondary options.

HISD is the largest district in Texas and one of the only school systems without DOI status. Previous attempts to secure the designation have failed. This vote tonight speaks to how Houston is rallying around its students, making decisions based on their best interests. That’s the culture change taking place across our community. That’s the transformative work underway in HISD. It’s one more step in our progress toward Destination 2035, where all students graduate prepared for the modern workplace and world."

The next step will be when the school board votes on the plan at its December 14 meeting.