Nearly all members of Houston Federation of Teachers vote 'no confidence' in HISD Superintendent Mike Miles

In what is being called a "historic" vote by the Houston Federation of Teachers, 98% of HFT members voted to ratify a resolution of no confidence in current Houston ISD Superintendent Mike Miles.

The vote was held Thursday with HFT President Jackie Anderson calling the vote 'historic.'

SUGGESTED: Who will lead HPD next? Community groups share hopes for Houston's new police chief

In a release, HFT said, "the outcome of the vote is remarkable for several reasons. In a state that imposes significant penalties on public sector employees who strike or participate in a work stoppage, a no confidence resolution is one of the strongest shots across the bow public school teachers can take."

"Furthermore, district employees have expressed throughout this academic year that they fear speaking out against Miles’ policies and decision-making will result in retaliation from district administrators. This vote is the largest demonstration of Houston ISD employee discontent to date."

During a luncheon on Thursday, Anderson said, "Earlier this year, F. Mike Miles told educators who didn’t agree with his alleged ‘reforms’ that they should find new jobs," Anderson told the crowd gathered for the State of the Houston ISD Occupation luncheon. "It goes to show how little he knows of educators’ hearts and minds. They care too much about their students and their community to leave, but they will not comply quietly with the destruction of everything they’ve worked so hard to accomplish."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

It's unclear what effect the 'no confidence' vote will have toward any possible removal of Miles.

FOX 26 has reached out to Mike Morath, the Commissioner of the Texas Education Agency, about the vote as Morath appointed Miles ahead of the state-mandated takeover of Houston ISD in 2023.