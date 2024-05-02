As Houstonians, we know all too well the challenges of high water on the roadway. When it comes to your car being submerged in floodwaters, it can be a stressful and overwhelming experience. However, understanding the steps can help alleviate some of the uncertainty.

WHERE IS IT FLOODING: Turn around, don't drown: List of flooded roads across Houston area

Here’s what you need to know about insurance claims and repairs if your car has been flooded.

ARE SCHOOLS CLOSED: LIST: School closures, early release due to weather on Thursday

Insurance Coverage for Flood Damage

If you have comprehensive auto coverage, you’re typically covered for flood damage to your car. Here’s what to do if you need to file a claim:

Contact your insurer: Notify your insurance agent or company as soon as possible. Look for the claim reporting number on your policy or contact your agent directly.

Document the damage: Take photos of the damage to your car, including any visible water levels and submerged areas.

Seek professional assessment: It’s best to have a mechanic inspect your flooded car before attempting to start it, as improper drying can lead to further damage.

Determining the Outcome

Whether your car will be repaired or deemed a total loss depends on various factors:

Assessment by the insurance company: Your insurer will evaluate the cost of repairs versus the actual cash value of your car. If the cost of repairs exceeds its value, your car may be considered totaled.

Advanced electronics: Modern cars are equipped with more electronics, which can increase repair costs and influence the decision to total the vehicle.

SUGGESTED: Rising floodwaters threaten homes near San Jacinto River, residents urged to evacuate

Addressing Additional Concerns

If your car floated away during the flood or you owe more on your loan than the settlement amount, here’s what you can do:

Recovering a floated car: Contact the local police department’s unclaimed autos department to inquire about the recovery of your vehicle.

Dealing with loan gaps: If you have gap insurance, it can cover the difference between what you owe on your loan and the settlement amount.

Negotiating settlement: If you believe your car is worth more than the insurer’s valuation, gather evidence to support your claim and negotiate with your insurance company.

Obtaining Necessary Documentation

If you need a replacement title for your insurance claim, follow these steps:

Contact the Texas DMV: Reach out to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles to request a replacement title. You can apply by mail or in person.

Experiencing a flooded car can be a tough situation, but knowing your rights and options can help you navigate the process more smoothly. From filing insurance claims to negotiating settlements, being proactive and informed can make all the difference in getting back on the road safely. Stay vigilant, stay safe, and remember that help is available if you need it.