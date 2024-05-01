With a voluntary evacuation order already in place due to high water for residents near the East Fork of the San Jacinto River, Wednesday night's rain could bring even more flooding.

Getting around in the area of FM 1485 near Highway 99 in Northeast Harris County, there are several roads covered by high water, like Glenwood Road, where an electric Mercedes stalled out and couldn't make it through.

SUGGESTED: VOLUNTARY EVACUATION: Harris County judge urging residents near East Fork of San Jacinto River to evacuate voluntarily

"It's the Harris County Sheriff's Office. Anyone need help? Anyone need assistance?" deputies from the Harris County Sheriff's Office High Water Rescue Team call out from a boat as they search the high water. HCSO is joined by the Fire Marshal and the Huffman Fire Department.

The group put a dive team in a boat, and they're searching Glenwood Road, which is now swallowed by high water in the Idle Wilde Sub-Division, as they look for anyone who may need help.

Flooding in neighborhoods near the East Fork of the San Jacinto River is doing more than stalling out $100,000 electric luxury vehicles. The water has already crept into some homes and is threatening to overtake others.

Some who evacuated, came back to see if the water is still rising or receding, and other residents are realizing they don't want to be here if expected heavy rainfall is going to make things even worse.

"I'm headed to a shelter, I guess," says one man who was walking down the street pushing a wheelchair with a laundry basket full of clothing.

"We're staying in a hotel in Kingwood and my parents are staying with a family member in a house (and that's another expense having to stay at a hotel?) We just spent, for two nights, almost $300," says Jackie, who lives in the area.

"There's flooding ongoing along the East Fork now, so additional rainfall is only going to exacerbate those issues in those water sheds," explains Jeff Lindner with the Harris County Flood Control District.

"In Harvey, we had four feet in our house. (So, what are your thoughts right now?) Scared, because we already flooded once. I don't want to flood again," explains Jade, who says high water is blocking the end of her road.

"We see the water is slowly coming in towards our house. It's hard because the hard work that we do to build our home and then for something like this to come and take it away, it's hard," Jackie adds.

Due to flooding, the Texas Department of Transportation has completely shut down FM 1485 at the East Fork of the San Jacinto River. FM 1485 spans both Harris and Montgomery Counties. You'll certainly want to plan ahead for the detour.