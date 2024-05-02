Southeast Texas school closures, delays due to weather on Thursday, May 2
HOUSTON - Heavy rain and storms are causing schools to cancel classes or delay their start times on Thursday.
See the list of changes that have been below.
SCHOOL CLOSURES
Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD
Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD will be closed on Thursday, May 2.
Goodrich ISD
Goodrich ISD will be closed on Thursday, May 2. The remaining STAAR tests will be administered to students on Wednesday, May 8.
Huntsville ISD
Huntsville ISD will be closed on Thursday, May 2.
Leggett ISD
Leggett ISD will be closed on Thursday, May 2.
Livingston ISD
Livingston ISD is closed on Thursday, May 2.
New Waverly ISD
New Waverly ISD will be closed on Thursday, May 2.
Onalaska ISD
Onalaska ISD will be closed on Thursday, May 2.
Sam Houston State University
SHSU Huntsville and TWC are closed on Thursday, May 2. SHSU-COM will remain open at this time.
Shepherd ISD
Shepherd ISD will be closed on Thursday, May 2. The district will make up the missed day on Friday, May 17.
Willis ISD
Willis ISD will be closed on Thursday, May 2.
SCHOOL DELAYS
Corrigan-Camden ISD
Corrigan-Camden ISD will have a two-hour delay.