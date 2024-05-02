Heavy rain and storms are causing schools to cancel classes or delay their start times on Thursday.

See the list of changes that have been below.

SCHOOL CLOSURES

Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD

Coldspring-Oakhurst CISD will be closed on Thursday, May 2.

Goodrich ISD

Goodrich ISD will be closed on Thursday, May 2. The remaining STAAR tests will be administered to students on Wednesday, May 8.

Huntsville ISD

Huntsville ISD will be closed on Thursday, May 2.

Leggett ISD

Leggett ISD will be closed on Thursday, May 2.

Livingston ISD

Livingston ISD is closed on Thursday, May 2.

New Waverly ISD

New Waverly ISD will be closed on Thursday, May 2.

Onalaska ISD

Onalaska ISD will be closed on Thursday, May 2.

Sam Houston State University

SHSU Huntsville and TWC are closed on Thursday, May 2. SHSU-COM will remain open at this time.

Shepherd ISD

Shepherd ISD will be closed on Thursday, May 2. The district will make up the missed day on Friday, May 17.

Willis ISD

Willis ISD will be closed on Thursday, May 2.

SCHOOL DELAYS

Corrigan-Camden ISD

Corrigan-Camden ISD will have a two-hour delay.