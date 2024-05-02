Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Key Bridge collapse: Fifth victim's body recovered by divers

By Christopher Harris
Updated  May 2, 2024 7:40am CDT
News
Divers have recovered the body of the fifth victim in the tragic Baltimore Key Bridge collapse.

BALTIMORE - Divers have recovered the body of the fifth victim in the tragic Baltimore Key Bridge collapse

Deep in the Patapsco River, Unified Command salvage teams said they spotted a missing construction vehicle Wednesday, and quickly notified the Maryland Department of State Police.

Inside the red truck, officials found Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez, of Glen Burnie. The 49-year-old was one of six men who lost their lives when a Sri Lanka-bound container ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing it to crumble into the river on March 26. 

The Unified Command said multiple agencies, including the Maryland State Police Department's underwater recovery team and the FBI, helped bring the body out of the water.  

In a press release, The Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police, Colonel Roland L. Butler, said: "We remain dedicated to the ongoing recovery operations while knowing behind each person lost in this tragedy lies a loving family," Along with our local, state and federal partners, we ask that everyone extend their deepest sympathies and support to the families during this difficult time."

"We continue to pray for Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez, his family and all those who love him, acknowledging the anguish they have experienced since the Key Bridge collapsed," Gov. Wes Moore said in a statement Thursday. "We pray for comfort, we pray for healing, and we pray for peace in knowing that their loved one has finally come home."

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. 

FBI opens investigation into Baltimore bridge collapse

Multiple investigations are being opened into the deadly collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore. One of them is being conducted by the FBI, whose agents were seen on board the Dali Monday morning.