The La Marque Police Department is investigating a shooting outside a home after a pregnant woman was shot in the head on the 400 block of Ave B.

Around midnight, police say they were sent to the home and found a pregnant woman suffering a gunshot wound to the back of her head.

Investigators say several bullets were fired at the house where multiple people were inside, including a 17-year-old pregnant teen. A woman living at the house identified the teen as her son’s girlfriend.

The woman tells FOX 26 that the young girl underwent surgery after being shot and remains at the hospital recovering as of Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, investigators found multiple gun shell casings at the scene. The bullet came into the house from outside however the exact cause is still unknown, according to investigators.

Investigators have retrieved surveillance video of a possible suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a silver car. No suspects or a motive for the shooting have been named.

Authorities told FOX 26 that the same house was the subject of a drug raid earlier this month.

According to court records, two men were arrested and charged in connection to the search.