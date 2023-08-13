Two people were shot, one fatally, in a parking lot altercation early Sunday morning.

Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to a call of a shooting at around 2:00 a.m. in the parking lot of a bar at 4601 Almeda Genoa Road. Upon arrival, officers found one male and a pregnant female who had been shot.

The male victim was pronounced deceased on the scene by Houston Fire Department paramedics. The female victim was struck in the arm and is in good condition. She is expected to make a full recovery.

A third male victim was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital with gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown.

The altercation is believed to have started in the parking lot of the bar. Unknown suspects fled the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.