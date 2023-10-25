article

In a twist of fate, a man now faces charges stemming from a shooting in west Houston that left him injured with gunshot wounds, while the victim suffered only a lip laceration.

J'Darrius Peoples, 18, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to the Houston Police Department, Peoples, and the victim, 21, had a confrontation outside a convenience store while parking their cars. Peoples brandished a gun and struck the victim in the face with it causing a lip laceration.

During a struggle, the victim managed to use the weapon and shot Peoples multiple times, police say. Peoples was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, where he was found to have four outstanding felony warrants.

Following consultation with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Peoples was charged with involvement in the shooting and taken to the Harris County Jail following treatment for his injuries. No charges were filed against the victim.



