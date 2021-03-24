City council approves Troy Finner as Houston's chief of police

article

City council has voted to approve Troy Finner as Houston’s new chief of police.

Houston City Council voted unanimously on Wednesday morning.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced his appointment of Chief Finner last week after outgoing HPD Chief Art Acevedo announced his departure to Miami to become the chief there.

Chief Finner, who previously served as executive assistant chief at HPD, is from Houston.

He was born in the Fifth Ward and graduated from Madison High School.

Chief Finner earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Sam Houston State and a Master of Criminal Justice from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

"Most importantly, Troy Finner earned his stripes in the Houston Police Department over 31 years and is prepared to lead from day one," Mayor Turner said during his announcement last week.

