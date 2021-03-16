Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo talks about his departure in emotional, powerful tone

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo spoke to Houstonians for the first time about his sudden departure from the police department.

He called an immediate press conference Tuesday after returning to Houston from Miami where he announced his new job as Miami Police Chief.

Acevedo was fired up about a few things he really hopes will change in Houston after he’s gone, what he’ll leave behind, and who he hopes will take over as his replacement.



"When you have a court system that’s shut down because of COVID or Harvey--What’s the next excuse? You tell me.--That is a system, and I find it offensive that you or somebody else is blaming the cops," said Acevedo, laying into the Harris County court system, as he has done several times during his tenure in Houston. "Get those courts open. I’ve already told you that. If they don’t want to work, get out. We have come to work every single day with COVID."

Acevedo called the Harris County criminal courts a failure that needs to be fixed after he leaves, partly because some cases have dragged out for years, while those charged wait to find out if they’re guilty.



"What ever happened to the right to a speedy trial in this country?" asked Acevedo.



But his main criticism was of the criminal court judges and the countless criminals they let out on low bonds who have gone on to shoot officers and commit violent crimes against the innocent.



"The people are being victimized every day in Harris County because we have judges that continue to give away the store to violent criminals, and we have people that run the county that don’t care enough to actually fight back," said Acevedo.



The chief getting emotional looking back on his four-and-a-half-year tenure in Houston.



"I’ve given my best," said Acevedo, his voice cracking with emotion. "I’ve led the best team, and it’s hard to say goodbye. We’ve buried six officers, and we’ve buried children that have been shot since I’ve been here."

Acevedo was also clear about who he hopes will take his place as Houston Police Chief.



"What’s next?" asked Acevedo. "Let me tell you. I hope that what’s next, and I think that what’s next, is one of these executive assistant chiefs will be the next chief of police."



Acevedo’s job as Miami Police Chief starts in six weeks.