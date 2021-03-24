Houston's newest top cop says his priority will be combating city’s violent crime problem 

"I’m probably the luckiest guy in the world," said Troy Finner. "Lots of work to be done though."



Finner is spending his final days as an executive chief trying to keep up with all the well-wishers.

"It literally took me four days to get caught up on all the emails and texts," he said.

It’s not surprising that Finner, who’s known for keeping his head down and doing his job, already knows his top priority as Houston’s top cop, our city’s growing violent crime problem.



"There’s a lot of cracks in our community, definitely cracks in the criminal justice system," he said.

Chief Art Acevedo has made his anger for some criminal district court judges known.



As we’ve been telling you in our on-going series Breaking Bond, violent offenders freed from jail on multiple felony and personal recognizance bonds keep committing more crimes.



"I’m from the neighborhoods. I know Houston," said Finner. "Imagine being in a particular neighborhood and somebody shoots and kills somebody and then they get out. Imagine what that does to the psyche of potential witnesses."



Finner says our climbing murder rate would be even higher if it wasn’t for Houston’s world renowned medical center and its trauma care.



"We have to be concerned with dealing with those individuals who are shooting people," he said. "It may not show up as a murder because the person didn’t die, but it’s equally as violent and it’s disrupting the community."