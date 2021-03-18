Executive Chief Troy Finner named next HPD Chief of Police

article

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has announced Executive Chief Troy Finner will be Houston's next top cop.



Turner said during the announcement, Troy Finner is not just Houston, he is Houston. He was born in Houston's Fifth Ward, aka The Nickel, raise in Hiram Clarke, and graduated from Madison High School."

Finner earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Sam Houston State and a Master of Criminal Justice from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

Turner added, "Most importantly, Troy Finner earned is stripes in the Houston Police Department over 31 years and is prepared to lead from day one."

The announcement came Thursday after Art Avcedo announced his resignation as he's heading to Miami to become the chief there.



Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg applauded the announcement in a release shortly after the announcement.

"I applaud the choice of Troy Finner to lead the Houston Police Department. I’ve known Chief Finner since 1994. Back then we worked together to develop innovative and effective ways to combat crime in the Gulfton area. I have full confidence that we can combat crime and treat the community fairly in the future on a citywide basis. He is well liked and well respected and can bring a sense of unity and public safety to the community."