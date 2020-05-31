Outrage over George Floyd's death unites people of all colors

Outrage over George Floyd's death unites people of all colors

Historian Matt Clavin says for years now, after unarmed black people are killed, blacks make impassioned pleas for someone to be held accountable, often without success. Now after this video of George Floyd's death Clavin says like never before it too is effecting one race, his time the human race.  

Parents of black children share their fears

Parents of black children share their fears

Parents are giving their perspective on why George Floyd’s death is part of a systemic problem that has to end and why they fear for their own African American sons.

How Do We Heal? Kam Franklin talks about police brutality
video

How Do We Heal? Kam Franklin talks about police brutality

Kam Franklin, lead vocalist of The Suffers speaks with FOX 26's Natalie Hee about the Houston soul band's upcoming song titled 'How Do We Heal?' Franklin wrote the lyrics that tackle the topic of police brutality. 'How Do We Heal?' will be featured The Suffers' next album which is expected to be released in the spring of 2021.

Black men share their truth
video

Black men share their truth

FOX 26 anchor Jonathan Martin talks to a group of Black men in the Houston community about their experiences, what they think about what's going on, and how they think we can move forward.

One-on-one with Mayor Sylvester Turner
video

One-on-one with Mayor Sylvester Turner

FOX 26 anchor Jonathan Martin talks to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner about the protests in honor of George Floyd, what it's like to be a black man in America, and more.