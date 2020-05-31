Outrage over George Floyd's death unites people of all colors
Historian Matt Clavin says for years now, after unarmed black people are killed, blacks make impassioned pleas for someone to be held accountable, often without success. Now after this video of George Floyd's death Clavin says like never before it too is effecting one race, his time the human race.
How to support black-owned businesses after Blackout Tuesday
Tiffany Justice talks with Marcus Davis at the Breakfast Klub about the importance of supporting local businesses.
eRace the hate - Houstonians remember George Floyd
Matthew Seedorff reports on Houston protests.
eRace the Hate - finding unity among grief
George Floyd's family joined 60,000 people in historic Houston march
Tens of thousands of people marched through downtown Houston with George Floyd's family to honor the Houston-native.
Parents of black children share their fears
Parents are giving their perspective on why George Floyd’s death is part of a systemic problem that has to end and why they fear for their own African American sons.
How Do We Heal? Kam Franklin talks about police brutality
Kam Franklin, lead vocalist of The Suffers speaks with FOX 26's Natalie Hee about the Houston soul band's upcoming song titled 'How Do We Heal?' Franklin wrote the lyrics that tackle the topic of police brutality. 'How Do We Heal?' will be featured The Suffers' next album which is expected to be released in the spring of 2021.
Fighting for racial justice
FOX 26 anchor Kaitlin Monte talks with Layla Saad and Illya Davis on the issue of racial justice.
Religious leaders address nationwide unrest
As protests take place across the nation in the wake of George Floyd's death, religious leaders share their thoughts on the unrest.
Black men share their truth
FOX 26 anchor Jonathan Martin talks to a group of Black men in the Houston community about their experiences, what they think about what's going on, and how they think we can move forward.
One-on-one with Mayor Sylvester Turner
FOX 26 anchor Jonathan Martin talks to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner about the protests in honor of George Floyd, what it's like to be a black man in America, and more.
Houstonians gather to hold prayer vigils in honor of George Floyd
Taking cover from the pouring rain beneath the roof of the basketball courts in Cuney Homes Sunday afternoon, hundreds of people united in prayer at the same place where Third Ward native George Floyd grew up playing hoops.
FOX 26's Natalie Hee shows you a diverse group of people who came together to call for justice for Houston native George Floyd.