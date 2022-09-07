Katy ISD students heard making monkey sounds to other students during volleyball game: video

Controversy is brewing within Katy ISD after the Jordan High School student section was captured on video making monkey sounds during a volleyball game.

It happened last Friday during a volleyball match between Jordan High and Paetow high school. Students in the Jordan High section could be heard on camera mimicking monkeys.

Paetow high school's team was made up of all Black and Hispanic players, while Jordan High's team was mostly Caucasian players.

Lakeesha Adams says her 16-year-old daughter was on that court as those monkey noises were spewed in her team's direction.

"I knew what I heard, but my daughter got to the bus, and she texted me, mom did you hear them making monkey sounds," Adams told FOX 26.

For those who don't know, ‘monkey’ has long been used as a racial slur toward black people; it dates back to Jim Crow and times of segregation. Adams says she believes the students responsible for using the racist trope knew the meaning behind it.

"These are high school kids, ages 14, 18 19 years old, they're not oblivious to what's out there they have access to so much stuff," said Adams.

Adams also says she wants the students involved held accountable for their actions, and she believes they need a history lesson.

Katy ISD says they're investigating the incident they sent the following letter to Paetow HS parents:

"Dear Paetow High School Parents/Guardians and Staff,

This weekend we shared with you that the District and campus administration had launched an investigation into an incident that occurred at the Paetow High School versus Jordan High School volleyball game last Friday. The incident involved inappropriate behaviors exhibited by individuals in attendance at the game.

An investigation has identified some students engaged in behaviors that are not aligned with the District’s and the UIL’s expectations for sportsmanship conduct during an athletic event. Any student’s behavior deemed in violation of the Discipline Management Plan and Student Code of Conduct will face disciplinary consequences.

Again, the safety of all Katy ISD students is our District’s utmost priority. Students, staff, and the community play an important role in keeping our school safe by reporting potential safety issues. We would like to thank those who came forward to report the concern to school and District personnel.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as the incident was investigated."

-Katy ISD