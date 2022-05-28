International Festival USA in downtown Houston calls for multicultural unity

Amid a heavy-hearted news week, an international festival held in downtown Houston looked to build communities and promote unity.

The 2022 International Festival USA, otherwise known as "The Nation’s Official Celebration of Multiculturalism and Diversity", was held Saturday, May 28, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Discovery Green.

As one of the largest and most diverse cities in the U.S., Houston serves as a catalyst for some of the world's leading melting pots with more than 195 different languages and dialects spoken by residents.

Additionally, the city houses one of the world's fastest-growing multicultural hubs and empowers the nation in research.