Uvalde, Texas police cooperating with state in school shooting probe, district PD chief not responding
Pete Arredondo, the Uvalde school district police chief, has reportedly not responded to Texas Rangers in two days for a follow-up interview
Katy shop owner bringing happiness to Uvalde residents one slice at a time
In the week since the school-shooting massacre in Uvalde, many have searched for ways to express their grief and offer comfort. For a Katy pie shop, the answer was to stop selling, and start giving.
Uvalde teacher closed propped-open door before attack, Texas police say
The Robb Elementary School teacher who propped open an exterior door that law enforcement said a gunman used to get inside and kill 19 students and two teachers had closed the door but it did not lock, state police said Tuesday.
Texas School Shooting: Governor issues disaster declaration for city of Uvalde
One week after the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde that left 19 children and two adults dead, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for the city of Uvalde.
Wisconsin school stabbing trial delayed over mood from Texas shootings
The trial of Grant Fuhrman, accused of stabbing a Wisconsin school resource officer before being shot during a struggle, has been postponed.
'Very angry': Uvalde locals grapple with school chief's role
The Uvalde school district's chief of police will not be sworn in today as a new member of the city council. Pete Arredondo was elected earlier this month and was supposed to take the oath today.
Uvalde grieves at funerals for 19 children, 2 teachers after Texas shooting
It should have been the first day of a joyous week for Robb Elementary School students in Uvalde, Texas — the start of summer break.
'2nd Amendment was never absolute,' Biden says in gun reform talk
The president hinted Monday that there may be some bipartisan support to tighten restrictions on the kind of high-powered weapons used by the gunman in the Uvalde school shooting.
Meet the group teaching America’s mayors how to respond to mass shootings
“Mayors rarely think about how they’d respond to a mass shooting until it happens ... This isn’t something you can learn by participating in an active shooter drill."
Houston-area bars raise money for victims of Uvalde massacre
As the people of Uvalde continue mourning from the recent tragedy, an outpour of support continues in Houston, where participating bars and restaurants of Houston Old Fashioned Week have been raising money for the victims.
NRA wraps up 2022 convention in Houston with National Prayer Breakfast
The 3-day conference was met with thousands of protesters just days after a gunman killed 21 inside a Uvalde elementary school.
Beware of donation scams in wake of Uvalde school shooting, says Texas AG
The Texas Attorney General's office is warning Texans to be wary of possible donation scams in the wake of the mass shooting at a Uvalde elementary school.
Ted Cruz confronted for attending NRA convention same week of Texas school shooting
Texas Senator Ted Cruz was confronted by a protester while at a restaurant in Houston Friday night. The protestor asked Cruz why he came to the NRA convention after 19 children and two teachers were killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas
Justice Department to investigate police response to Uvalde school shooting
The Justice Department will conduct a review of the law enforcement response to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas earlier this week and make findings public.
Biden, first lady visit grieving families in Uvalde
The visit to Uvalde is President Biden’s second trip in less than two weeks to comfort a community in mourning after a mass shooting.
Demonstrators continue rallying outside 2022 NRA Convention in Houston
Protests continued Saturday as the National Rifle Convention hosted its annual convention in downtown Houston four days after the mass shooting in Uvalde that killed 21 people.
Uvalde school shooting: Police inaction at center of investigation
The delay in confronting the shooter — who was inside the school for more than an hour — could lead to discipline, lawsuits and even criminal charges against police.
Texas school shooting: Suspected gunman made threats, called 'Yubo school shooter' on platform, users said
Salvador Ramos harassed users on the app before the Uvalde shooting.
2022 NRA convention begins in Houston by confronting Uvalde massacre
At this weekend's NRA Convention in downtown Houston, the tragedy of the Uvalde massacre was front and center.
Matthew McConaughey visits Uvalde, Texas hometown to pay respects to school shooting victims
Matthew McConaughey traveled to Uvalde, Texas where the actor paid his respects to the victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting.