4 Texas universities ranked among most sought-after in the US: report

If you didn't know, now you do: Texas is home to four of the most sought-after universities in the country.

According to findings in a scholarship blog called: Bold.org, which looked at which colleges and universities students were more eager to attend. The findings were soon boiled down to 20 of the most sought-after colleges and universities in the U.S., and four in Texas made the list.

COLLEGE STATION, TX - NOVEMBER 24: Albritton Tower on the campus of theTexas A&M University on November 24, 2005 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Expand

The University of Texas at Austin was ranked the highest at #2, right behind University of California, Los Angeles. Texas A&M University in College Station came in as the second most-sought after university in Texas but ranked #5 overall.

University of Houston -MD Anderson Library (Photo - FOX 26 Houston via Ahmed Sharma, Digital Content Creator)

University of Houston, meanwhile took the #12 spot right in front of Baylor University, which was #13.

The campus of Baylor University is at the heart of Waco, Texas. (Photo by Allen Holder/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Expand

To see the full results, click here.