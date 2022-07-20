Same-sex couple starts LGBTQ+ friendly wedding business, after facing discrimination

A local same-sex couple who faced discrimination while trying to plan their dream wedding started their own business to bridge the gap for other LGBTQ+ couples looking to tie the knot.

"They would say, 'oh you guys are a same-sex couple, we don't tolerate that, that's against my religion,'" said Erick Jones.

Jones and his husband Anthony Johnson started planning their dream wedding in Houston about five years ago, but they never imagined the type of discrimination they would face. Officiants didn't want to perform their ceremony, and venues didn't want them getting married at their establishments.

"A lot of places they didn't want to have the wedding or ceremony, but they'd have the reception or nothing at all" Johnson explained.

Despite the bumps in the road, Anthony and Erick still managed to pull off their dream wedding and tied the knot in May 2017.

The discrimination and homophobic treatment they received inspired them to create their own wedding and event planning business called "A Dream to Remember."

"We like to call our business a safe haven," Jones said.

Their goal is to make sure no other LGBTQ+ couples will have to suffer through the discrimination they faced.

They not only plan and decorate their events, but they heavily vet every vendor and service provider they use to make sure they're only working with allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

"When the vendors approach us, or we approach them, then we hit them with a series of questions," said Jones. "Number one, how comfortable will you be around a same-sex couple or a trans couple. And you can tell from individuals or businesses if their heart is really there."

If you'd like to learn more about their event and wedding planning services, visit their website.