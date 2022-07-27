Families of loved ones shot, killed by police speak out during Jay Z's Social Justice Summit in NYC

Rap superstar Jay Z put a national spotlight and social injustice that is plaguing communities of color all over the country through a social justice conference in New York City.

In collaboration with Roc Nation and the United Justice Coalition, approximately 2,000 attendees were present for the inaugural summit spearheaded by the rapper. One of the most powerful discussions to grip the audience was when the families of men killed at the hands of police all shared how their tragedies have changed them.

Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump and the daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Dr. Bernice King sat alongside the mothers of Eric Garner and Antwon Rose and the sisters of Botham Jean and Terence Crutcher as they talked about the tragic bond they share.

"With these sisters here, they are the brace. The backbone," Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner said. "When we get ready to talk to each other, we understand."

Additionally, Mrs. Carr said she knows it’s important to keep her son’s story alive, to this day she had yet to watch the video of the last moments of her son’s life. Garner was killed by an NYPD officer who put him in a chokehold back in 2014.

The mother of Antwon Rose, who was shot and killed by a Pittsburgh officer in 2018, warned this kind of tragedy can happen to any family.

"Unfortunately, it was my son, but it can be anybody's so," Michelle Kenney said. "Because Antwon wasn't a street kid... He didn't hang out. He was a good kid. A well-educated kid. A versatile kid. It happened to my kid. So if it happened to my kid, it can happen to anybody's kid. They're killing us all. No exceptions."

Many still to this day can't quite understand how Bothan Jean was killed at home in Dallas when an off-duty police officer walked into his apartment and killed him. His sister, Allisa Findley admitted it’s something she has still yet to fully comprehend.

"I would never think that would happen to my brother," Findley said. "When I spoke to my brother on September 6th, right up until he got into his apartment, I didn't know it was the last time we would speak. So I would tell anyone we all have to be prepared, sadly. Because if it happened to Botham in his own apartment... Eating ice cream, minding his business, it could happen to anyone."

Meanwhile, the women say the UJC Summit is a push in the right direction when it comes to addressing social injustices in this country.

"It will provide a roadmap for those who are looking for ways to bring about a change," Michelle Kenney said. "Definitely. I think it's a start. We have a lot of people - even my co-workers - a lot of them want to get involved. They just don't know how. So here we have a summit where we bring all the information to you, so you are armed with information to go out there and do the work that needs to get done."