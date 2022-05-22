Houston mosque, church partner with nonprofit to give 10,000 meals to those experiencing homelessness

article

Members of the local mosque partnered with a church and a non-profit Saturday to help feed Houston residents experiencing homelessness.

According to a press release, members of the Dawoodi Bahoora community of Houston partnered with their neighbors at Life Path Church to pack 10,000 meals for those experiencing homelessness and in need of a hot meal, along with international nonprofit, Rise Against Hunger.

(Photo courtesy of Masjid E Mohammedi)

The event was part of Project Rise, a global initiative established by the Dawoodi Bohra faith to improve the lives of the less fortunate.

(Photo courtesy of Masjid E Mohammedi)

"I am delighted that our partnership with Life Path Church has continued for a fourth successive year," Dr. Saifuddin Tahir with Houston community of Dawoodi Bohras said in a statement. "Rise Against Hunger is an important initiative for both our faiths."

(Photo courtesy of Masjid E Mohammedi)

"At a time when COVID-19 has caused socio-economic hardship in this neighborhood, particularly with rising food prices, it is imperative that we continue to serve vulnerable members of society that need our help," he added.

We're told this partnership between the two faiths has now funded, packed, and distributed over 80,000 meals for local people over the last four years.

(Photo courtesy of Masjid E Mohammedi)

"Members of Life Path Church are happy to continue supporting the Dawoodi Bohras’ Zero Hunger initiative," Pastor Rich Reaves of Life Path Church said. "Food insecurity is getting worse - not better - in this part of Houston, and food banks are being squeezed."

(Photo courtesy of Masjid E Mohammedi)

"Although we cannot eliminate the problems, our partnership with the Bohras is essential to many people in need," he continued.