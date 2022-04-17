Houston PD, Arab American Center serves 700 refugee families hot meals, groceries, toys for Ramadan

article

As celebrations kicked off for Easter weekend, Ramadan celebrations remain underway for Houston's Muslim community and our local police department worked with a nonprofit to help out refugees.

The Houston Police Department was joined by the Arab American Center and Amaanah Services for their Ramadan food drive. During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims around the world abstain from food and drink (yes, even water) from sunrise to sunset for 30 days.

A total of 700 families received hot food, toiletries, groceries, and toys were given out, according to Officer A. Khan, HPD's South Asian & Middle Eastern Liasion.

