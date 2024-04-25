FOX 26 was honored on Thursday by the Depelchin Children's Center.

The station was given an award for the number of segments that we have done to highlight children in the foster care system who needed homes in Houston.

We have been partners with the center for almost 20 years.

FOX 26 Senior Vice President and General Manager D'Artagnan Bebel spoke at the event on Thursday afternoon.

He spoke about how the center not only helps children but also parents.

Depelchin Children's Center also presented Bebel with a sun-filled picture of kids that FOX 26 has profiled over the years.