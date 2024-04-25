One woman is facing charges following a traffic stop in Harris County on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

45-year-old Dennistria Hunt was arrested.

Authorities said deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Special Operations Unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 18000 block of the North Freeway.

The driver was identified as Hunt.

During the course of the traffic stop, authorities said she had an open felony warrant for driving while intoxicated (third offense), tampering with a government document, and an open misdemeanor warrant for tampering with a government document.

Officials said further investigation revealed that Hunt was in possession of another person's urine and admitted to attempting to falsify a drug test.

Hunt was booked into the Harris County Jail for the open warrants and was charged with falsification of a drug test.