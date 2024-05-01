It's going to be a real buzzing weekend in Houston, with Cinco de Mayo and the Kentucky Derby deals and events. From derby brunches to Cinco de Mayo fiestas, the city is offering a diverse array of events for Houstonians!

Here are some of the deals and events you can take advantage of this weekend while you're out.

Kentucky Derby events

Hamsa

Guests are invited to its Woodford-sponsored Derby brunch on May 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. With derby-themed cocktails and a stylish ambiance, it promises to be a hit among derby enthusiasts.

Location: Rice Village at 5555 Morningside Drive, Houston, Texas 77005

Rockhouse Southern Kitchen

Restaurateur Rob Wright is hosting his eighth annual Derby HTX party, renowned as the city's largest Derby watch party. Starting at 3 p.m., this ticketed event promises an afternoon of southern charm and excitement. Cocktail attire is suggested.

Location: 6025 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77057

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Cinco de Mayo events

Rockhouse Southern Kitchen

The morning after their Kentucky Derby party, Rockhouse Southern Kitchen is rolling out brunch! Enjoy their Bread-n-Butter buffet from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m with items like Chilaquiles and salsa with guacamole while you kick back and listen to some live music. Don't worry, Rockhouse will also have $5 frozen Casamigos margaritas!

Location: 6025 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77057

Arnaldo Richards' Picos Restaurant

Kick off the weekend early with a series of events from May 2 to May 5. A special Ruby Lalo 'Rita, a Kentucky Derby-themed celebration on May 4, and a grand Cinco de Mayo event on May 5. Picos marks a celebration of its 40th Anniversary Cinco de Mayo with the exclusive Ruby Lalo ‘Rita, crafted with Lalo Blanco, Cointreau, agave, lime, and frozen Jamaica balls. Enjoy this specialty margarita for just $12 from Thursday to Sunday.

Here's a breakdown of the weekend festivities:

Thursday, May 2: Happy Hour kicks off from 5 to 7 p.m., featuring $10 Horny Margaritas.

Friday, May 3: Another round of Happy Hour from 12 to 2 p.m. with $10 Horny Margaritas.

Saturday, May 4: Dive into the Kentucky Derby-themed event, "Run for the Ritas: Derby Day the Mexican Way." Join the Best Dressed competition at 3 P.M. in the Agave Room for a chance to win a basket of prizes, including brunch for 4. Enjoy Derby-inspired drinks and take advantage of happy hour specials from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 5: Celebrate the Ruby Anniversary of Picos' Cinco De Mayo Event with a lineup of exciting activities starting at 10 a.m.

Inside, there will be a grand lineup for Cinco de Mayo. Indulge in a special Cinco de Mayo Sunday Brunch Buffet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. featuring a mouthwatering array of Mexican street food-inspired dishes like street tacos, antojitos, gorditas, quesadillas, empanadas, tamales, and much more. Mariachis will serenade guests from 4 PM to 8 PM.

Location: 3601 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

La Mex

La Mex, the newest addition to Garden Oaks/Oak Forest, is gearing up for an exciting weekend at the Stomping Grounds. Starting Friday, treat yourself to specialty tequila flights and Cheesy Tex-Mex TV dinners. On Saturday, La Mex is teaming up with KidCreate Studio for a Cinco de Mayo-themed activity starting at 11 a.m. followed by lively piñata games.

Sunday brings a delightful breakfast starting at 7 a.m., with $5 house margaritas available all day. Enjoy the sounds of mariachis from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Additionally, the Stomping Grounds will host a market featuring various vendors.

Location: 1223 West 34th Street Unit A-100; Houston, Texas 77018.

La Mexicana’s Happy Hour Fiesta

La Mexicana, a beloved favorite, invites you to enjoy happy hour all day from noon until close at 1018 Fairview Avenue.

Good Vibes Coastal Kitchen’s Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Join Pearland’s favorite spot, Good Vibes Coastal Kitchen, for a Cinco de Mayo fiesta featuring $6 Vibin’ Margaritas all day.

Location: 1329 E Broadway St, Pearland, TX 77581.

Heights & Co.’s Patio Party

The popular patio bar, Heights & Co., is hosting a patio party with specialty margaritas available all day for $10, and two tacos for $15. Choose from a variety of margarita flavors and enjoy your choice of beef, steak, or chicken tacos.

Location: 1343 Yale St, Houston, TX 77008.

Wild Sol x Better Generation Cinco de Mayo Fiesta

After the Astros game on Cinco de Mayo, head over to The Better Generation, NBA star P.J. Tucker’s lifestyle boutique to taste test Wild Sol’s Southwest Foods. Enjoy $2 margaritas featuring Flecha Azul Tequila, street tacos, salsa tastings, and entertainment including a DJ, photo booth, carnival games, and a pickleball tournament awarding the first-place winner with Astros tickets.

Location: 4112 Washington Ave., Houston, TX 77007

Click here for more information.