A Montgomery County Constable's Office investigator was seriously injured after being hit by a car while helping with traffic for the Ironman in The Woodlands.

Toby McLaughlin, a 40-year veteran of the Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constable's Office, was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition on Saturday.

SUGGESTED: Texas cancer patient's truck stolen during treatment stay in Houston

According to officials, McLaughlin was at the intersection of Gosling Road and South Millbend Drive and attempting to stop vehicle traffic for cyclists. Disregarding traffic directions, 50-year-old David Wargetz, driving a white Honda Civic west on S. Millbend Drive, hit Investigator McLaughlin and then left the scene.

David Wargetz (Courtesy of Montgomery County Jail)

McLaughlin was taken to Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Hospital, authorities say.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Law enforcement located Wargetz's vehicle at an apartment complex in The Woodlands and took him into custody. He faces charges of Failure to Stop and Render Aid causing serious bodily injury, classified as a third-degree felony. Wargetz is currently held at Montgomery County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

The Montgomery County Precinct 2 Constable's Office urges anyone with information about this incident to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 760-5800.