An investigation is now underway following a deadly shooting in southeast Houston on Tuesday evening.

Authorities said the shooting occurred in the 7600 block of Greendowns around 8:30 p.m.

Officials said when officers arrived, they found a man down with at least one gunshot wound to the torso.

Police said CPR was in progress before paramedics took the victim to a nearby trauma hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Houston police said during their canvass, they found a man who made contact with them and claimed he shot the victim in self-defense.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

That man is being held by homicide detectives to be interviewed.

From there, detectives will contact the District Attorney's Office to determine if charges should be filed or turned over to a grand jury.