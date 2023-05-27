Will Houston attorney Tony Buzbee represent Ken Paxton in impeachment trial?
In a since deleted Instagram post, prominent Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee said he was retained to represent Paxton.
Big-name Houston attorneys hired to present impeachment case against Ken Paxton
Two prominent Texas attorneys with a long list of famous clients will present the case for impeachment against Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton and called for transparency Thursday once the trial gets underway this summer in the state Capitol.
Ken Paxton Impeachment: Why the fight isn't finished yet
The Texas Legislature already made one historic move with its impeachment of Republican state Attorney General Ken Paxton. Another one is coming.
God, money and Dairy Queen: How Texas House investigators secured the impeachment of AG Ken Paxton
The long list of accusations were outlined as part of 20 charges of impeachment adopted by the Texas House.
News from May 22 to 28: Texas AG Paxton impeached, CROWN Act signed into law, bill to end car inspections
During the week of May 22 to 28, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was impeached by the Texas House, the Texas CROWN Act was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott, and FOX 26's Gabby Hart shared her story about her own journey through the foster system.
All eyes on Sen. Angela Paxton as Texas Senate takes up her husband’s removal
Ken Paxton helped elect his wife, Angela, to the state Senate. That chamber will now consider whether to remove him from the attorney general’s office. She has not said whether she will recuse herself.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's Office releases report claiming 'no violations'
Following the Texas House formally impeaching him, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's Office released a report it says "refutes incorrect testimony."