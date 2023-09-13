The Impeachment Trial of Ken Paxton - Day 7

Day 7 - The House managers have about 5 hours left, the defense clock starts today with 9 hours remaining. Laura Olson, the woman alleged to be Paxton's mistress was called to the witness stand but was notified yesterday afternoon, with the Senate's 24-hour rule she can't appear before the same time (3:53 pm) this afternoon.

Drew Wicker testified the Ken Paxton had a work cell phone and a personal cell phone and then added 2 other cell phones .

Drew Wicker, Paxton's former personal assistant on the witness stand now. Wicker says he spent "8-10 hours daily" with Paxton, 7 days a week.

" They had a total of 6 investments the first three they made money on, the fourth he tried to swindle them, they still made money and now there's two remaining" — Ray Chester, attorney for the Mitte Foundation

Ray Chester lawyer for the Mitte Foundation is the first witness on the stand on Day 7 of the Ken Paxton impeachment trial.

